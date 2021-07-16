By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov has delivered a speech on "Youth and the Formation of Culture" as a guest of honor as part of "Special Edition Talks" held by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).

Speaking about the youth's role in sustainable development of culture, Anar Karimov touched upon current trends in Azerbaijan and other countries. He pointed out that over 30 projects were implemented by the Culture Ministry to support young talents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Culture Minister spoke about the projects implemented with the support of Azerbaijan to increase the role of youth in culture at the international level and challenges facing culture in recent years.

In his speech, Anar Karimov stressed the importance of forming a new view of culture and preserving cultural values.

He also spoke about the global initiative "Baku Process", established in 2008 at the initiative of Azerbaijan, and the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, organized jointly with the world's leading international organizations, as well as panels for youth.

Anar Karimov highlighted that Azerbaijan's cultural heritage was destroyed as a result of Armenian occupation.

The Culture Minister stressed the importance of peace in further cultural development and spoke about "Create4Peace" campaign. Anar Karimov said that international organizations such as the UN Alliance of Civilizations and ICESCO supported the call.

At the end, Minister Anar Karimov answered the questions of the young people participating in the online meeting.

