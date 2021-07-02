By Laman Ismayilova

Silk Road Music Festival 2021 has been canceled amid coronavirus pandemic.

Every year, the music festival brings together the best of local and international artists. However, close borders with some countries has made it impossible to hold the festival this year.

Silk Road Music Festival is traditionally held in late June - early July in the city of Sheki.

The festival is organized by the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, the Culture Ministry and Sheki Executive Power.

In 2019, Silk Road Music Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary. The festival's programme featured Zirve ensemble, Sib-duo (Russia), Murager ensemble (Kazakhstan) and much more.

Scientists and experts from 10 countries also took part in the International symposium organized as part of the festival.

The closing ceremony featured a joint performance of Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments and soloists of TURKSOY countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz