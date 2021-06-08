By Laman Ismayilova

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, soloist of the Mariinsky Academy of Young Singers Regina Rustamova has won first place at Sobinov International Music Festival in Saratov, Russia.

The festival took place on the stage of the Saratov Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. This year the festival was dedicated to the 130th anniversary of the birth of Sergei Prokofiev and the Russian ballet theater.

According to the results of the jury's vote, Regina Rustamova (mezzo-soprano) became the best of 12 young opera singers.

Regina Rustamova is a laureate of international competitions. For many years, she has played ithe title roles at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg. The opera singer has successfully toured the UK, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Brazil, China, Turkey.

She studied at the International Summer Academy of the Mariinsky Theater in Finland) where she took part in master classes by Elena Obraztsova, Makvala Kasrashvili, Vladimir Atlantov, Larisa Gergieva.

The mezzo-soprano has also performed the title role in the opera "Carmen" at the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater.

