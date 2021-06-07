By Laman Ismayilova

Caspian Awards Azerbaijan 2021 has been solemnly held in Baku.

Founded by Avand Production, the prize is awarded for the successes achieved in the country's social, economic, medical and cultural areas.

Among the laureates of this year's award are People's Artists of Azerbaijan Mansum Ibrahimov, Elchin Gashimov, Fidan Hajiyeva, Melekhanum Eyyubova, Gulyanag Mammadova, Honored Artist Elnur Ahmadov, Honored Culturar Worker Samira Aliyeva, veteran of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War Zakir Imanov, ashug Ali Tapdioglu, musiciansTunar Zeynalov, Ramil Nabran, Turkan Velizadeh, Rufat Akhundov, Aynur Dadashova, Leyla Ramazanli, Trend News Agency's correspondent Vugar Imanov and others. The event was hosted by Azer Akhsham.

The author of the project is Ayaz Mammadov, the executive producer-Khayal Ahmadov, the producer in the field of culture is Narmina Gafarli, the producer for graphics and design- Gunay Tapdigova.

