By Laman Ismayilova

Miri Yusif will perform a charity concert on January 31 aimed at supporting the families of martyrs and veterans of the Azerbaijan's Patriotic War.

All funs from the concert will be donated to YASHAT Foundation.

The foundation was established on December 8, 2020, in order to support the persons who were wounded or disabled and families of military servicemen.

Its funds are formed through voluntary financial assistance (donations) provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

The concert will feature popular songs of Miri Yusif. The event will be hosted by Nargiz Jalilova and Salekh Bagirov.

Information support of the event is provided by Nargis Magazine.

Miri Yusif first emerged as a hip hop artist, part of "Dayirman" band.

In 2010s, despite the commercial dominance of hip-hop during this period, he found success with his reggae and soul fusion album "Karma", peaked at number 1 in the Azerbaijani Albums Chart in 2010.

In 2014, Miri Yusif played one of the main roles in the film "Half of the World". The film gained a lot of popularity in Azerbaijan.

