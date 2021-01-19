By Laman Ismayilova

The National Music & Global Culture Society and Azerbaijan-American Music Foundation are pleased to announce Hajibeyli International Composition Competition.

The music contest is open to composers of all nationalities with no age restrictions. An original composition for solo instrument or small ensemble (up to 5 instruments), based on one or several of ten (10) pre-selected Hajibeyli melodies must be submitted. Pieces featuring voice or small vocal ensemble (up to 5 parts) will also be accepted.

Submitted works should not exceed 15 minutes in duration. There are no stylistic limitations. The title of the piece should pay homage to Uzeyir Hajibeyli and the title of the borrowed melody.

All candidates must submit the following materials online no later than 11:59 p.m. EST on July 1, 2021. Each candidate should submit only one application.

The winners of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Prizes will be announced on September 18, 2021, on Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s Anniversary. The results of the competition will be published worldwide.

For more information, please visit the following link.

Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s outstanding musical talent started a revolution in the Azerbaijani musical timeline. He was the very musician to introduce an extraordinary innovation in the the country`s musical culture. He was the first composer of an opera in the Islamic world.

His unique synthesis of Oriental and Western music enriched Azerbaijan`s music history.

Hajibeyli played a vital role in the fight against illiteracy and helped usher in a cultural shift.

"Arshin Mal Alan" or The Cloth Peddler was the latest and one of the most popular operettas of the eminent composer. The comedic and romantic operetta premiered in Azerbaijan in 1913, thus becoming the first operetta in the entire Muslim world.

The operetta has been successfully performed in a plethora of languages in over 60 countries, including in U.S, Austria, France, China, Greece, India, Russia, and Turkey.

