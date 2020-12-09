By Laman Ismayilova

The Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku has displayed children's drawings.

The exhibition titled "Through the Eyes of Purity" brought 15 young artists, students of the Free children educational Center taught by Sevda Kazimova.

The main goal of the art project is to unleash creativity of young talents.

The virtual exposition featured nearly 28 colorful abstract paintings that left no one indifferent.

The young artists brilliantly expressed their inner world and emotions through canvases.

Notably, this is not the first virtual exposition presented by the Russian Cultural Center in Baku.

Earlier, the Center showcased exhibition dedicated to Normandie-Niemen, a French air force that fought in the ranks of the Red Army against a common enemy during the Great Patriotic War.

Normandie-Niemen is a fighter aircraft unit of the French Air Force.

On November 25, 1942, a Soviet-French agreement was signed on the formation of a French aviation squadron on the territory of the USSR, which later became the Normandie-Niemen regiment.

The unit served on the Eastern Front of the European Theatre of World War II with the 1st Air Army. The regiment is notable for being one of only three units from Western Allied countries to see combat on the Eastern Front during World War II.

Moreover, art works by talented artist Natalya Shevchenko were also virtually displayed by the Russian Cultural Center.

The virtual exhibition included a series of art works calling for world without nuclear weapon.

Another virtual exhibition by the Russian artist titled "Faces of Art" displayed incredible portraits of Azerbaijan's great singer Muslim Magomayev. The art works aroused deep interest among viewers.

In 2019, the exhibition "Faces of Art" was successfully held at Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts in Baku.

The artist's paintings have been displayed in over 30 countries. Some art works are kept in private collections in Russia and other countries.

The Center's virtual exhibition "Odyssey of the Worlds" is of particular interest as it invites you to take part in an exciting journey to the depths of water.

This unique project was dedicated to the study of the depths of the sea, underwater expeditions of deep-sea manned by MIR deep-submergence vehicle.

The Russian Information and Cultural Center also showcased "Dioramas of the Victory Museum" prepared by the Museum of the Great Patriotic War.

The exposition featured six dioramas depicting major battles of the Great Patriotic War such as "The Battle of Stalingrad"," The Battle of Kursk", "Siege of Leningrad" and others.

