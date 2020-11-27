By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's traditional headscarf kelaghai is one of the amazing choices to enhance your look. With a colour option for every taste, kelaghai can brighten up any look.

For Azerbaijani women, traditional silk headscarf has always been a must-have accessory that protects them from both the hot sun and cold wind as silk is cool in summer and warm in winter.

Kelaghai comes in a wide range of different patterns and looks.

The main pattern used in silk headscarf is buta, a twisted teardrop that has been a symbol of the divine fire, which has been worshipped in Azerbaijan since ancient times.

On November 26, 2014, the Traditional Art and Symbolism of Kelaghai, which is an integral part of the traditional women's clothing of Azerbaijan, was included within the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The National Carpet Museum collection stores fascinating kelaghai headscarves from across Azerbaijan.

The museum hosts multiple events and exhibitions aimed at promoting this stunning headdress made from silk threads.

Kelaghai: Silk wings

In 2019, the Carpet Museum displayed stunning traditional headscarves as part of the exhibition called "Kelaghai: Silk wings".

The concept of the exhibition was based on a synthesis of the traditional and modern approaches to the art of silk painting.

The collection also includes the work of Inna Kostina. Kostina’s purple kelaghai with an eye-catching golden ornament was created in 2003 at the creative forum in Baskal.

The exhibition aroused great interest among the guests of the event.

Traditional Art of Azerbaijan

Over the past years, the museum has successfully organized a number of kelaghai exhibitions both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

In 2019, the Carpet Museum took part in the exhibition "Harmony of space. Traditional Art of Azerbaijan" in Moscow.

The exhibition held at the State Museum of Oriental Art featured more than one hundred objects of decorative and applied art from the collections of the museum, including Azerbaijan's traditional headscarf kelaghai.

Virtual projects

The National Carpet Museum never ceases to amaze art lovers with colourful traditional headscarves from its extensive collection "Textile, Clothing, and Embroidery" collection.

The Carpet Museum regularly showcases kelaghais from its collection and shares some exciting facts about its production.

The museum has already displayed traditional silk headscarves produced in Karabakh, Sheki and Ismayilli.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

The Carpet Museum has recently marked the 10th anniversary of the inclusion of Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art in UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List.

Public and cultural figures have gathered at the National Carpet Museum to mark this significant date.

The project entitled "Unpainted woollen carpets in the practice of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum" was also presented as part of the event.

The museum displayed the replicas of five classic carpets, including "Shamakhi", "Khila-buta", "Khatai", "Ajdahali", "Nakhchivan", stored in the museum's collection. Natural shades of wool are used in the decor of these carpets.

