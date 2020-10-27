By Laman Ismayilovas

An exhibition of art works by Azerbaijani Honored Art Worker Rafig Aziz has opened in Istanbul, Turkey.

The event titled "Exhibition - Istanbul" which took place at Sahil Nevmekan State Exhibition Hall, was attended by the head of Uskudar Municipality Hilmi Turkmen, Azertag reported.

Rafig Aziz greeted the guests and informed the visitors about the exhibition.

The exhibition, which reflects the history of old Istanbul, features 44 oil paintings.

The art works was highly appreciated by art lovers. The exhibition will last until December 20.

The artist, who has lived in Istanbul since 1992, has been teaching at Istanbul's Yeditepe University. He brought 10 children who lost their parents in the first Karabakh war in 1992 to ISTEK Foundation in Istanbul and has helped them to study in Istanbul.

The artist has created nearly 170 paintings on historical themes which are kept in museums around Turkey.

In addition, seven of Rafig Aziz's masterpieces features on 50 and 20 Turkish lira commemorative silver coins stored at the Turkish State Mint.

