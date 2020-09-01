By Laman Ismayilova

"The Fisherman's Daughter" film will be screened at the 42nd Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) on October 1-8.

The festival was supposed to be held on April 22-29. However, the event was postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.

Director Ismayil Safarali, "The Fisherman's Daughter" tells about the life of a small fishing village in Absheron. Sarah, whose father disappears while fishing, refuses to believe that he is no longer alive as no one has found his body. However, Sarah's family and villagers insist on a funeral. The elders are convinced that the unburied fisherman is the cause of all the misfortunes that befall the village one after another. However, Sarah goes against the will and customs of the family. The girl goes to the raging Caspian sea in search of her father.

The film was shot by the Cinex Film Company by order of the Non-Stop Production Film Company (Russia). Script writers include Maria Zelinskaya, Ismail Safarali, Rustam Mammadov, cameraman - Sandor Berkeshi, production designer - Sergey Zaikov. The cast includes Hamail Hasanova, Gunesh Mehtizade, Vusal Azizov, Rasim Jafar, Farid Aslanov, Elnur Najafov, Gurban Ismayilov, Mahir Dervish, Elshan Askerov, Igor Nikulov.

The film "The Fisherman's Daughter" was premiered at the pitching held as part of the Kinotavr Open Russian Film Festival 2016, where he won with the script for the feature film "Night Tide".

Since 2014, Ismayil Safarali has been working as a film director, scriptwriter and producer. Over these time, Safarli has directed many short films, including "One on One" (2014) and "Lullaby for Yuki" (2015), "Sea of ​​Calm" (2017).

The Moscow International Film Festival is one of the oldest in the world. For the first time it was held in 1935 with Sergei Eisenstein as chairman of the Jury. Nevertheless the Festival history is usually traced back to 1959, when it became a regular event.

The festival focuses on cultural exchanges and mutual understanding among nations and expansion of further cooperation among filmmakers across the world.

The event program includes films, which have not been publicly screened on the territory of the Russian Federation, except Retrospectives and the Russian programs. General Management of the 42nd MIFF determines the festival screening schedule. Each film can be shown not more than five times during the festival, including press screenings.

