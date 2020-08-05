By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Volunteers' Public Union will host a virtual Golden Kids Awards 2020.

This year the contest is being carried out for the third time and received international status.

Speaking about the awarding ceremony, head of the Association's culture department Ulviya Babirli stressed that the final night will be held online amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had big plans - foreign guests were supposed to attend the event. However, we will have to hold the final night virtually due to the current state. So, we are going to hold the awarding ceremony in a video format. As always, the winners will be presented by well-known public figures.

Azerbaijan Golden Kids Awards is expanding every year, striving for the standards of world famous projects and awards.

The project aims to disclose creativity and develop the abilities of the younger generation. The competition is open for kids aged between 8 and 16 years.

The winners will be determined in the following categories: Best artist, Best vocalist, Best pop singer, Best pop band, Best model, Best pianist, Best violinist, Best actor, Best chess player, etc. The director of the contest is the head of Culture Department at Azerbaijan Volunteers' Public Union Ulviya Babirli.

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az.

