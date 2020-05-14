By Laman Ismayilova

New project on intellectual game "What? Where? When?" will be launched in Azerbaijan.

Co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Youth Intellectual Development Center and the Khazar Youth Intellectual Club, the project "OnlayNHN" aims at organizing fruitful leisure time at home during quarantine.

The "OnlayNHN" will be held on Quantum platform. All discussions will be carried out through audio and video. The project, consisting of four rounds, is scheduled for May-June.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/Xezer/

https://www.facebook.com/Xemseoyunu/

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz