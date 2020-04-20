By Laman Ismayilova

Euronews has aired the performance of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra held as part of the "Stay At Home" campaign.

The orchestra participants played a symphonic overture "Rejoice, my people!" by prominent Azerbaijani composer and conductor, People's Artist Ogtay Zulfugarov (1929-2016).

Musicians performed while being in social isolation amid coronavirus pandemic. The video was presented in the popular "No comment " section.

Founded in 1920, the Uzeyir Hajibeyli State Symphony Orchestra was among first orchestras, formed in the Soviet Union.

Today the orchestra successfully performs works of such eminent composers as G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms and others.

Moreover, State Symphony Orchestra is an active participant of "Music of the 20th Century" organized by R. Abdullayev and Festival of M. Rostropovich, which is held annually.

