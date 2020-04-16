By Laman Ismayilova

Addım Youth Association invites everyone to enjoy leisure and cultural activities at home.

Supported by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports, Addım Youth Association has launched "Evdə Addım-la" project.

The project features educational, entertaining, informational, sports and other programs for users of social networks who are socially isolated during coronavirus pandemic.

Fitness trainings, dance lessons, yoga classes, business seminars will be presented as part of the initiative.

Social network users can also post interesting and creative videos, using hashtag "Evdəaddımla". After quarantine removal, the best ones will be awarded with special prizes.

A special quarantine has been declared in Azerbaijan from 00:00, March 24, 2020 to 00:00, April 20, 2020 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the country.

