Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum inivites you to join its new international project. All you need is to share the story about your most favorite carpet and explain why this carpet is so valuable to you.

"Most of us have favorite carpets at home that we got from our parents or grandparents. They bear the memory of our families and the warmth of several generations. These carpets design the interior of our apartments and houses. For many years and even decades, they have been delicately preserved, cleaned in summer, and carefully folded until the next winter.Carpets share joy and sorrow with us, create coziness in houses; the beauty of their bright colors and a variety of compositions add a festive atmosphere to any interior. Some of them are passed down to generations. There are those that are created for a particular event: they are both memorable gifts and an invaluable legacy," the message said.

Everyone can join the project. The rules are the following:

STEP ONE:

Take a picture with your favorite carpet or film it (no more than two minutes)

STEP TWO:

Write or tell your carpet story and post it on your Facebook or Instagram page with the next hashtags #carpetmuseum #xalchahekayeleri #ковровыеистории #carpetstories #MuseumsAndChill

STEP THREE:

Send your stories to e-mail: xalchamuzeyi@gmail.com

The most interesting stories will be posted on the museum’s social networks.

Later, these family stories will be part of the next project.

