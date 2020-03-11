By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani State University of Culture and Art will represent the country at the third theatre festival of CIS countries "GITIS - Master class" in Russia.

The tragedy of Sophocles "Oedipus the King" will be presented to the audience on March 15 as part of the festival.

"Oedipus the King," is an Athenian tragedy by Sophocles that was first performed around 429 BC. The tragedy is regarded as the masterpiece of ancient Greek tragedy.

The theatre festival of CIS countries "GITIS is a professional and educational festival that consists of public talks and workshops from GITIS professors for students and teachers of the participating schools.

The event will be held in Moscow on March 14-19, bringing together young actors from Azerbaijan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Moldova and other countries.

During festival, student shows from different schools and countries will be presented every day at GITIS Student Theatre.

---

