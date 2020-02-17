By Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular concert has been solemnly at the State Philarmonic Hall as part of the third World Harmony International Competition of Young Performers.



People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzade (piano) and laureate of international competitions, professor of the Pilsen State Conservatory (Czech Republic) Roman Fedchuk (violin) delighted the audience with the works of Edward Grieg, Paul Duke, Felix Mendelssohn, Pablode Sarasate, Azernews reported.

The musicians were accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra under the direction of famous conductor, Honored Art Worker Elshad Bagirov.

The concert was truly beyond all expectations. The performance of Murad Adigozalzade and Roman Fedchuk left no one indifference.



Notably, the 3rd World Harmony International Competition of Young performers will take place at the State Philharmonic Hall on February 17-24, bringing together talented singers from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Ukraine.

The project aims to discover of young talents and promote classical music and folklore.

The contest was founded by the President of Union of Georgian Folklore and Classical Music "Harmony" Tsitsino Bichikashvili in 2017. Next February, the 4th World Harmony competition will be held in Vilnius, Lithuania.

