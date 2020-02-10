By Laman Ismayilova

"When the Persimmons Grew" film directed by Hilal Baydarov has been screened in Brussels as part of the Bridges International Film Festival.

The film produced jointly by Azerbaijani and Austrian filmmakers won the Heart of Sarajevo Prize for Best Documentary Film, Azertag reported.

The plot of the film is about a lonely mother who is waiting for her son in a village in Azerbaijan. The endless ticking of the clock sets the rhythm of her life as she stares at old black-and-white photos on the wall. Outside the dogs bark and a car is pulled along by three oxen, but above all there is silence. Until the son finally arrives by train and it is persimmon harvest season again: the family reunion is blissful, but all too brief. As soon as the fruits are picked and dried, everyone leaves again, and the winter gradually sets in.

In his documentary, Hilal Baydarov not only portraits his mother, but also explores what it means to "come home."

The film director draws his own conclusion in one of the many philosophical conversations with his mother: "Home is a place where you can feel the time pass."

