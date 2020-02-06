By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Open Dance Championship will be held in Azerbaijan Union of Theater Workers on February 9.

The event is co-organized by Azerbaijan Youth Union and National Dance Association and Jam Group Production to discover talented dancers, directors and exchange dance experience.

The competition will be held in the following age categories: small group (up to 6 years old), kids (7-10 years old), adolescents (11-15 years old), young people (16 and above).

Young dancers will compete in cheerleading, hip-hop, break dance, dance shows, classical dances, etc.

The best ones will have a chance to represent Azerbaijan in the international arena.

Jury member will evaluate performance, image and criteria of the show. For registration, please contact:

Az.gencler@mail.ru

+994124971236

+994502502293

+994557079002

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

