By Laman Ismayilova

Days of Azerbaijani music and mugham have been solemnly held in Tashkent and Samarkand. The gala event was organized by Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan.

In their remarks, the director of the center, the first secretary of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan Samir Abbasov, the head of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society Erkin Nuriddinov, the head of the Uzbekistan Macoma Center Saidjon Bekmatov and others noted that the two countries are united by the centuries-old history, culture, religion and traditions.

The speakers stressed that the project aims to further build cultural bridges between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The guests then viewed the exhibition "Azerbaijan - the Conservatory of the East", featuring paintings, national clothes and literature.

Next, People's Artists Zabit Nabizade and Simar Imanov, Honored Artists Sahib Pashazade, Malik Mansurov, Elnur Mikayilov, Ramin Rzayev and Kamran Karimov, laureate of international competitions Parviz Gasimov, winner of the first International Mugham Festival in Baku, laureate of the Nihol State Prize Yulduz Turdiyeva and others pleased the audience with a marvelous concert.

The musicians were greeted with applause and cheers.

