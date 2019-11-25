By Laman Ismayilova

The 10th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week has solemnly opened at the Stone Chronicle Museum.

On the first day, world-famous designers from Azerbaijan, Morocco, Algeria, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Russia amazed fashionistas with stunning spring-summer collections, Trend Life reported.

For four years, AFW's partner has been the Oriental Fashion Show, an international platform dedicated to the fashion and sewing skills of the East, founded 15 years ago in Paris.

On the occassion of the AFW's jubilee season, the founder of the Oriental Fashion Show, Hind Joudar brought three designers to Baku.

Moroccan designer Fatima Zahra Idrissi showed all the beauty of classic Moroccan caftans with beautiful handmade embroidery.

Algerian designer Faiza Antri Bouzar demonstrated another collection dedicated to the charm of the East, but in a slightly more modern way, also with an abundance of handmade and a mixture of different fabrics.

Moreover, sometimes the lining fabric looked no less luxurious than the front. The motto of another designer from Morocco, speaking at AFW, is as follows - "dress as if you are already famous". Her fashion collection "Stylish Karma" combines feminine tenderness, rock and roll and steampunk elements.

The fashion collection of Kazakh designer Alex Chzhen featured mainly black color and gold elements. dressing in the same fashion as adults. In addition, matching outfits for kids and adults added special charm to this clothing line.

Uzbek designer Elmira Batyrova demonstrated a collection "Luxury of the East - the glamour of the West", consisting of multi-layered evening dresses with lots of draping and thoughtful details. The clothing line featured sparkling stones, velvet and ikat fabric, commonly used in Uzbekistan.

The fashion show of Noora brand was highly appreciated by fashionistas. The Scottish cage characteristic of the brand this time was even more skillfully combined with plain fabrics and leather. The show made it possible to get acquainted with the pair of costumes made in the same style, but in different colors.

Storks, cranes, swallows, seagulls, eagles and even a firebird became the main source of inspiration for Azerbaijani designer Gunel Behbudova. The designer, known for her elegant gowns, this time surprised the guests of the fashion show with chosen theme and embroidery details.

The new spring-summer 2020 collection of Moscow-based designer Nikita Okishev was inspired by the mystery of the Masai tribe, the indigenous people of the African savannah, living on the border of Kenya and Tanzania. Bright colors, a combination of textures and clear lines, as well as the atmosphere of freedom of his new collection were in complete harmony with high fashion.

The rules exist in order to break them, decided the creators of the fashion house GM Couture and put together a very diverse collection, in which there was a place for a translucent peignoir dress, and for jackets with spikes, and fringes and frills.

The classic dress with a corset with a jeans jacket thrown over, left no one indifferent. A series of fashion shows ended with cutting of after-party cake.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week has become exactly the platform that united the efforts of all those who work in the fashion sector.

The fashion show brings together designers, fashion lovers, buyers, local and foreign media.

Besides the fashion shows, AFW showroom are available for the guests.

The showroom allows boutique owners, buyers, media representatives and guests of the fashion week to communicate with designers, discover new names and find something new for their wardrobe.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz