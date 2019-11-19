By Laman Ismayilova

Works of prominent writer and playwright Jafar Jabbarly will be staged in Baku on November 23-30.

The project is timed to the writer's 120th anniversary in accordance with the decree of the President Ilham Aliyev, Trend Life reported.

The Samad Vurgun Drama Theater will premier the play "Sorry for Love" based on the work "Aydin".

The Ganja State Drama Theater invites you to the play "Return" on November 25. The play will be staged at the State Theater of Yong Spectators.

Sumgayit State Drama Theater will present the play "Withered Flowers" at the State Academic Musical Theater on November 26.

Lankaran State Drama Theater will stage the play "Faithful Saria, or laughter through tears" at the Samad Vurgun Drama Theater on November 27.

Sheki State Drama Theater invites you to the enjoy the play "Sevill at the Samad Vurgun Drama Theater on November 28.

Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators will show the "Ogtay Eloglu" play on November 29.

The Samad Vurgun Drama Theater will present the play "Yashar" on November 30.

Jafar Jabbarly is rightfully considered to be one of the most eminent writers in Azerbaijan.

His works are still relevant, which is evidenced from countless plays and films based on his masterpieces.

The author's focus was on the theater where he achieved great success. The works including "Baku War", "Devoted Sariyya", "Laughter through Tears", "Shah Nasreddin", "Bride of Fire", "Sevil" and "Almaz" gained widespread acclaim among readers and viewers.

Jabbarly was also committed to cinema. He believed in the development and future success of art and along with his theater work, he became the first Azerbaijani screenwriter.

Jabbarly chose the freedom of women in society as the main theme of his works.

His first script, "Sona", was an essential rewriting of the "Haji Gara" play by the founder of Azerbaijani classical drama, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, where he made a woman as the lead character. He accentuated the idea that women have the right to freely express their opinions.

Another well-known play, "Sevil", which was lately screened, also pointed viewers' attention to women's freedom. In this play he showed two women, Sevil, a beautiful woman who obeyed her husband unquestioningly, and Dilbar, Balash's mistress, as well as a man Balash, who disliked his past, repudiated traditions and customs and turned away from his own father.

The play shows the young woman's ability to keep pace with life, even when caught up in the whirl of social and political events, and transformation into an active fighter for a new life.

Jabbarly was a very eager director, and he made actors repeat scenes many times. The major scene of the "Sevil" film where Sevil takes off her veil was shot over and over again.

