Dozens of music lovers have gathered in Baku Jazz Festival 2019 to enjoy soothing and sophisticated jazz music performed by incredibly talented jazz musician, art director of the festival, Rain Sultanov.

One of the leading saxophonist shared the same stage with brilliant musicians C.Çankaya (Turkey) and N.Ölmedal (Sweden). The trio surprised music lovers with a unique project.

Throughout his life Rain Sultanov has been inspired by legendary musicians such as Dexter Gordon, Michael Brecker, Kenny Wheeler, among others.

The project "Departed Passengers" is devoted to seven prominent music figures that influenced world-famous saxophonist.

The magnificent music totally captivated the listeners. Each performance featured video about prominent musicians. The concert aroused great interest among the audience.

Rain Sultanov has made a huge contribution to the development of jazz culture in Azerbaijan. His music is highly appreciated by world's music experts.

​Rain Sultanov successfully performs at a large number of concerts and jazz festivals held worldwide.

Rain was also jazz soloist of the Qaya' State Jazz Orchestra. ​In 2003, Rain Sultanov published a work of many years, his book "Anthology of Jazz in Azerbaijan".

The book featured archival materials collected from all over the world, as well as facts and photographs of those who were somehow associated with jazz in Azerbaijan.

Rain's book became the first comprehensive reference material on jazz in Azerbaijan, showing the whole process of historical development of jazz in Baku.

A year later, Rain became the art director and organizer of the festival, which he named the Baku Jazz Festival. Starting that year, the international festival in Baku has been held annually and is the largest jazz event in the country.

