By Laman Ismayilova

The Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev has met with producers and specialists of leading companies operating in various art fields at in the National Carpet Museum.

Abulfas Garayev gave information on the activities and long-term plans for the development the creative and cultural areas Azerbaijan, Trend Life reported.

The minister stressed that the main purpose of the meeting was to exchange views with the representatives of creative and cultural areas and create an environment for cooperation and implement joint development projects in the future.

After the presentation, Abulfas Garayev gave a speech on the potential opportunities for creative and cultural areas in the country, current activities and future plans in the direction of their development.

He emphasized the importance of creative and cultural areas for the diversification of the economy and the development of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan, carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz