Azerbaijani and Swedish artists came together for a workshop at Art Tower Gallery on September 28-29.

The two days workshop was co-organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Sweden in Azerbaijan, the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve and the Ministry of Culture, Yenicag reported.

As part of the workshop, Swedish artist Simon Arns presented the portrait of great Azerbaijani painter and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi.

Taking into account the 650th anniversary of the legendary poet, President Ilham Aliyev has declared 2019 as a Year of Nasimi in Azerbaijan. Various events, including the 2nd Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts, and Spirituality are organized in Azerbaijan as part of the celebration.

Having learned about this significant event, the Swedish artist Simon Arns decided to devote his painting to Nasimi.

The workshop, which served as an excellent platform for cultural exchange between artists, was attended by local artists Eldar Babazade, Matanat Niftaliyeva, Roya Hasanova, Sabina Najafova, Kamilla Muradova, Leyla Muradova and Leyla Damirova.

The event was held in a warm friendly atmosphere.

Previously, Simon Arns presented his colorful art works in Baku. His solo exhibition opened at Art Tower Gallery, bringing together public and art figures.

The exhibition showcased fascinating portraits, still lifes, landscapes of the young painter.

Through his art, Simon Arns strived to create a bridge between Sweden and Azerbaijan, Stockholm and Baku. His wonderful art works were highly appreciated by the viewers.

Simon Arns first visited Baku in 2018. His works were successfully showcased at Art Tower Gallery.

He describes his style as a dynamic capture of reality through movement and spontaneity. He is not interested in the movement of painting or something beautiful, he thinks that this will always happen when you find something that really works.

The central objects of Arns’ works are beautiful sculptural masterpieces, many of which are known to the general public.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote the Azerbaijani culture and art. Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School drawing school, Under Open Air plein air, Art Residence and Youth Network.

