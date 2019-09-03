By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The opening ceremony of the Salam International Youth Film Festival was held at CinemaPlus Amburan Mall on September 2.

Narimanfilm studio organized the event with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan, Pasha Holding LLC and other organizations.

Representatives of culture and art, the Ministry of Culture, youth organizations, diplomatic missions and foreign guests attended the opening ceremony.

Honored Culture Worker Nariman Mammadov, who is Narimanfilm Director, Honored Art Worker Jamil Guliyev, who is Deputy Head of the Cinematography Department of the Culture Ministry, and representatives of the diplomatic missions of Hungary and India made speeches at the festival.

They noted that the main goal of the Salam Festival is to educate young people in accordance with national and universal spiritual values, establish friendly relations between young people, promote culture, and create positive public opinion about Azerbaijan in other countries through the invited participants of the festival.

Boys and girls from 13 to 17 years old from 11 countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Italy, Germany, Croatia, Macedonia, Pakistan and India, participate in the festival.

All adolescents who came from abroad live in Azerbaijani families in order to learn more about the national customs and traditions of Azerbaijani people, to see firsthand their hospitality and establish friendly relations with their local peers.

Within the framework of the project, they will watch films of world and Azerbaijani cinema, discuss them with the participation of film professionals and determine the winners by voting as a jury.

There will also be screenings of out-of-competition films, master classes, excursions and entertainment programs.

The festival will continue until September 5.

