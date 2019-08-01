By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani jazz covers a broad range of styles and often features a blend with traditional music.

Azerbaijani jazz has a very rich history, thanks to talented musicians and composers such as Vagif Mustafazade, Aziza Mustafazade, Rain Sultanov, Jamil Amirov, Salman Gambarov, as well as the young geniuses such as Isfar Sarabski, Nurlan Novrasli, Emil Afrasiab, Elchin Shirinov and many more.

YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites jazz lovers to join Jazz Night within YARAT Freestyle project.

The concert will take place in the 20th-21st Century Azerbaijani Painting Museum on August 2.

During the concert, the guests will enjoy magical jazz by musicians Seymur Aliyev (piano), Selim Rzayev (drums) and Rauf Sultanov (bass).

Professional trio led by Seymur Aliyev invites everyone to dive into atmosphere of jazz music in the museum.

Prior to the concert, the guests can be acquainted with the retrospective exhibition called “Love and Protest”. The event starts at 19:30. The admission is free.

Seymur Aliyev is a graduate of faculty of piano from Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyov and Turku Music and Dance Conservatory in Finland. He performs both with local and foreign jazz musicians. He participated in local and international festivals.

Selim Rzayev has participated in Baku Jazz Festival in 2012-2014. He graduated from Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

Rauf Sultanov worked in jazz band called Jangi within the Azerbaijan State Television and Radio Stage-Symphonic Orchestra led by Rafik Babaev. He is a member of Sindicate band led by Eldar Rzaguluzade. He took part in several festivals such as Novosibirsk International Jazz Festival (Russia, 1998), Caspian Jazz and Blues (Baku, 2002), Baku Jazz Festival (Azerbaijan, 2004-2007).

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

The organization realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals.

YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

Located on the National Flag Square, the 20th-21st Century Azerbaijani Painting Museum was founded by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The Museum was inaugurated in June 2015 by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

It presents works by both prominent and lesser-known Azerbaijani painters from state collections, such as the National Picture Gallery and the Museum of Modern Art.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz