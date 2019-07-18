By Laman Ismayilova

The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan invites cinema lovers to join Indian Film Festival.

The festival offers a wide range of films to those who are found of colorful films. The movies will be screened at the Baku Youth Center on July 23-29.

The first film will be presented with the participation of the Indian Ambassador in Baku Vanlalvawna Bawitlung. The entrance to the festival is free.

India and Azerbaijan enjoy close friendly relations based on historical links and growing bilateral cooperation.

The cultural exchanges over ages between Azerbaijan and India have led to close cultural affinity and shared traditions. A number of events are organized as part of this cooperation.

The International Yoga Day is annually observed in Azerbaijan. The 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of Indian freedom struggle and an apostle of peace, was also celebrated in country.

Both India and Azerbaijan started online visa issuance in 2017, which greatly helped in tourists' travel. Indian tourists are able to get online visas for Azerbaijan within three hours.

