Baku will host the first Republican Crafts Festival on July 3-7.

The colorful event will be held in the framework of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, Trend Life reported.

About 60 craftsmen from Baku and Sumgayit and 40 craftsmen from the country's regions are invited to participate in the feast of art.

The long-awaited event will take place on the square near the building of the Azerbaijan State Theater for Young Spectators.

The festival organized by the Ministry of Culture will be held with the support of a number of government agencies, private and non-governmental organizations and entrepreneurs.

The partners of the festival include the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Sabail District Executive Power, Azeripek industrial corporation, I Love Baku network, ABAD (Simplified Support to Family Businesses), Organization of Disabled People of Yasamal district, Baku House of National Clothes, Turbet Culture Center, and Libraff network of bookstores.

Ahead of the festival, a conference will be held at Azerbaijan National Library, bringing together craftsmen and specialists in the marketing of handicrafts. The conference will discuss the use of innovative methods in this field.

Also, a master class will be organized as part of the festival, where visitors will be able to familiarize themselves with the technology of creating handmade products. Moreover, all conditions will be created for various art directions, including street art.

The stands to be presented at the festival will form symbolic carpet weaving village, pottery quarter, village of coppersmiths, etc. Spectacular concerts will be also held as part of the festival from 19:30 to 20:30 each day.

The first Republican Crafts Festival will be open to Baku residents and city's guests from 9:00 to 21:00.

