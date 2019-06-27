By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of works by Azerbaijani artist Rizvan Ismayil has opened at the 1969 Metropolitan Gallery.

The exposition is organized by the Ministry of Culture, New Azerbaijan Party and the State Picture Gallery, Trend Life reported.

In his speech, Deputy Minister of Culture Vagif Aliyev said that the exhibition aims to acquaint the general public with the work of the talented artist Rizvan Ismayil.

Exhibitions of the artist have always been met with great interest of the public.

His paintings bear a deep philosophical meaning. In his work, Rizvan Ismayil uses the laws and principles of the ancient teaching - numerology. He calls the new style "numerologism." On its basis, he created dozens of paintings, which he exhibited at various exhibitions.

Rizvan Ismayil is a member of the Artists Unions of Azerbaijan and Georgia. Through his art, he contributes to the development of cultural ties between the two countries.

At the event, Rizvan Ismayil was awarded an honorary diploma of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Sabail district YAP organization, MP Shamsaddin Hajiyev noted that the artist’s works have been exhibited in Luxembourg, Brussels, Paris, Moscow, Istanbul, Tbilisi.

It was noted that by exposing his works abroad, Rizvan Ismayil propagates the Azerbaijani school of painting, te Azerbaijani art.

In turn, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Sakit Mammadov praised Rizvan Ismayil’s creative activity and congratulated the artist on the opening of his personal exhibition in Baku.

At the event, Rizvan Ismayil was also presented with the “Sakit Mammadov” medal of the European Academy of Natural Sciences. This medal was established by the Academy on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Sakit Mammadov.

Rizvan Ismayil expressed gratitude to the exhibition organizers. The artist spoke about the works included in the exhibition, noting that 60 works are presented there.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz