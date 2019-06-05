By Laman Ismayilova

Best Mom Prince & Princess fashion show has been held at Dubai International Hotel in Baku.

The event timed to International Children's Day and World Parents Day was held for the sixth time with the assistance of High Life Fashion and Model, Trend Life reported.

Best Mom Prince & Princess offers a unique opportunity to demonstrate stunning fashion ideas. The project aims at development of fashion sense among parents and kids. The author and project manager is Gunay Veliyeva.

Families came out on the runway in specially tailored identical sets of clothes.

The winners were determined by the jury - President of High Life Fashion and Model Mubariz Allahverdiyev, singers Aygun Shukurova, Ayaz Gasimov and Nijat Maharramov, TV presenter Aytekin Mardanova, photographer Nigar Hasanova, producer Medina Melik, psychologist Nuriya Guliyeva, fashion designers Gunel Yusifova, Elnara Mirsalimova, Bahar Abbasova, and head of Purple Cake & Flowers boutique Halima Joshgun.

Three winners were awarded with valuable prizes, while the other participants received memorable gifts and diplomas.

In mother and daughter nomination, Sabina Ganiyeva and Sofia won the first place, Ayan Abutalibova and Marya were second, while Jamilya Melikova and Aliya became third.

In mother and son nomination, the first place went to Pervana Abbasova and her sons Huseyn, Ali, Mustafa, while Gular Rustamova and Nijat were second, and Amalia Khankishiyeva and Kamal became third.

The guests were presented a concert program with the participation of Subkhana Ajalova and the Baku City Kids Group. The host of the evening was Nijat Hasanzade.

