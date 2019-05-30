By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Summer Jazz Days festival, a multi-faceted international project, will be held in the capital on June 10-15.

The festival was created on the initiative of the Premier Art Management production center with the support of the Culture Ministry, Trend Life reported.

Incredibly talented musicians from Azerbaijan, Russia, Israel, France, Georgia and Switzerland will take part in the event.

French jazz guitarist and composer Tom Ibarra will perform at Baku Summer Jazz Days on June 14.

European media calls him "one of the newest phenomena of multifaceted jazz" and "the rising star of world jazz."

Tom Ibarra is a 16 year old French jazz guitarist, who began playing guitar at the age of six and has been composing since he was 11.

Distinguished by virtuosity and rich dynamic compositions, the musician successfully participates in national and international festivals and often shares the stage with world famous musicians such as Didier Lockwood, Sylvain Luc, Marcus Miller, Thomas Enhco or Richard Bona at NAMM show in Los Angeles.

Tom’s influencers include Miles Davis, Pat Metheny and Weather Report.

Tom Ibarra knows how to surround himself with talented musicians and in one of his compositions called “Borderless Fusion”, he entrusted the performance of the drum to the Hungarian musician Gergo Borlai and the bass part – to the Italian Federico Malaman.

Tom is also one of the youngest musicians approved by such prestigious brands as Ibanez Guitars and DV Mark Amp. He regularly collaborates with Ibanez, writing music for commercials, where he advertises new guitar models.

In 2015, Tom released his debut album titled "15". This disc was a huge success, as well as his album "Sparkling", released in January 2018.

He has won numerous prizes at prestigious festivals such as SACEM Young Talent Award 2013 and 2014, Jazzophare 2015 Special Jury Prize, Jeune Espoir Action Jazz Prize 2016, Rives Awards and Oloron-Sainte-Marie Notes 2017.

At the end of 2017, Ibarra won the first prestigious PrixOne Rising Stars Jazz Award, awarded by an international jury including Jamie Cullum, Brian Bacchus, Mikhail Fridman, Karen Frivik and Sebastien Vidal.

Tom is also the composer of “Jazzindia”, created for the festival Chantiers des Detours de Babel in Grenoble in 2016. This is a series of four pieces of music combining jazz and Hindustani music. Between 2016 and 2017, there were several performances in which Tom was accompanied by a bass player and drummer, as well as young sarangi (string instrument) and tabla (drums) performers, whom he met during a trip to Jodhpur, Rajasthan in 2015.

