Azerbaijani film "Sholler's Archive" was awarded the prizes at Noord-Holland European Cinematography Awards.

The film won in the nominations "Best Dramatic Film" and "Best Feature Film", Trend Life reported.

The film "Sholler's Archive" is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the resettlement of German colonists in Azerbaijan and was screened on the special order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

It tells a story of the German colonist and his family, who moved to Azerbaijan.

During World War II, 22,841 Germans were exiled to Kazakhstan and Siberia. One of the families were the Shollers. And Mrs. Sholler gave her granddaughter, who was 6 months old, to an Azerbaijani family due to the harshness of the conditions of exile.

Film director Jalaladdin Gasimov obtained all the information about the Shollers from his father.

The shooting of the film took place in Ganja, Goygol, Tovuz and Baku.

The cast includes Ajdar Zeynalov, Shirzad Pirallahi, Ramiz Valiyev and others.

Earlier, "Sholler's Archive" grabbed five gold medals and received a certificate of excellence in filmmaking at Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes 2018 in France.

In 2018, it was named the most awarded Azerbaijani feature film.

