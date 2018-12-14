By Laman Ismayilova

On the eve of the New Year, Baku Metro CJSC will please its passengers with another project.

Baku Metro invites passengers to support the creative efforts of young people.

The handicraft fair will be held at the Icherisheher station on December 18, Trend reported.

Baku residents and city guests have a chance to purchase handicrafts made by young talents from 10:00 to 19:00.

Notably, the fair is free of charge.

Baku Metro, opened in 1967, was the first subway system to be launched in the East. Serving the residents and guests of the capital for more than 50 years, Baku Metro is the most affordable and safest way to get around the city.

Having 25 stations on three lines – Green, Red and Purple – the Baku Metro is 36.63 km in length. By 2030, it is planned to expand the infrastructure of Baku Metro and create a giant underground transport network consisting of 76 stations, six electric depots, and five lines with a total length of 119.1 kilometers.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

