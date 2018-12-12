By Laman Ismayilova

An event dedicated to the memory of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev was held at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

The orchestra, conducted by People's artist of Azerbaijan Rauf Abdullayev performed Gara Garayev's "Mourning Ode", Trend Life reported.

During the performance, video on the life and activities of the national leader were shown on the screen.

The event highlighted the merits of the national leader Heydar Aliyev to the Azerbaijani people. It was stressed that the activities and achievements of the great leader will forever remain in the memory of the Azerbaijani people. Today the political course of Heydar Aliyev is successfully continued by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The evening also featured the symphonic poem "Leyli and Mejnun" by Gara Garayev, the symphony No. 8 by Franz Schubert, the symphonic engraving "Caravan" by Soltan Hajibeyov and "Azerbaijan Capriccio" by Fikret Amirov.

