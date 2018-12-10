By Laman Ismayilova

St. Petersburg Opera Chamber Music Theater will perform for the first time in Baku.

A gala concert will take place at the Russian State Drama Theater on December 18, Trend Life reported.

St. Petersburg Opera Chamber Music Theater is known as one of the best musical theaters in Russia. Its founder and permanent artistic director, People’s Artist of Russia Yuri Alexandrov is famous for his creative experiments.

The new concert program "World classic masterpiece" will feature arias and duets from the most famous operas of Russian and foreign composers, including Peter Tchaikovsky, Giacomo Puccini, Georges Bizet, Gaetano Donizetti, Giuseppe Verdi and others.

The brilliant performance of Denis Zakirov, Alexei Pashiev, Sofia Nekrasova, Evgenia Kravchenko and Larisa Pominova will become a pleasant surprise for many art lovers.

Magically attractive Escamillo from the opera "Carmen", heartfelt lyrical duet of Nadir and Zurgi from "The Pearl Seekers", bright and fiery duet from the opera "Love Drink", tragic quartet from "Rigoletto" and much more await you at the concert.

The event is supported by the Government of St. Petersburg and the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture. The concert starts at 20:00. Ticket price is 10-20 AZN ( $ 6-12).

Tickets are sold at the box office of the theater and box offices of the city, as well as website iTicket.az.

