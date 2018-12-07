By Trend

Azerbaijan may apply to UNESCO for inclusion of another culture element in its list in 2020, deputy chief of staff of Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry, head of the department for international cooperation and innovative development, Vasif Eyvazzade, said at a press conference Dec. 6, Trend reports.

Eyvazzade noted that in about 10 years, 13 elements of Azerbaijani culture were included in the UNESCO list.

"The Azerbaijani side has already prepared a file for 2020, which represents the values, culture and history of the Azerbaijani people.”

Eyvazzade added that he cannot reveal the name of the file, because this can be done only after UNESCO announces this.

The UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage includes "Dede Gorgud's heritage: culture, folk legends and music”, the art of crafting and playing kamancha, the tradition of cooking and serving dolma, the performance of Azerbaijani mugham (a folk musical composition), the tradition of cooking and serving lavash, Lahij copper craft, ashig art, Novruz holiday, the art of carpet weaving, tar performance, and kalaghayi art, as well as Chovgan, a traditional team game on Karabakh horses, and Yalli (Kochari, Tenzere), traditional group dances of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

In addition, Walled City of Baku with the Shirvanshah's Palace and Maiden Tower and the Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape in Azerbaijan are included in a separate UNESCO World Heritage List.

