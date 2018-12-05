By Laman Ismayilova

A large-scale scientific-theoretical project was presented at the International Mugham Center.

A series of scientific and theoretical discussions are organized as part of the roundtable project, Trend Life reported. The first meeting was devoted to the topic "Mughams and gazelles".

The project manager, director of the International Mugham Center, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor Murad Huseynov stressed that as a result of constant care and respect for culture and art, in particular mugham and ashug music, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President of Azerbaijan , President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, the art of mugham is recognized worldwide. It is included in the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The meeting covered such topics as the role and significance of the gazelle genre in mugham performing art.

Coordinator of the project, Ph.D. in Philology Huseyn Kazimli, Rector of the National Conservatory, People’s Artist Siyavush Kerimi, Honored Art Worker Sanubar Bagirova, Head of the Baku Music Academy, Doctor of Philology, Professor Tarlan Guliyev as well as teachers of the National Conservatory PhD in Philology, Associate Professor Fakhraddin Bakhshaliyev, mugham connoisseur, Lecturer at the National Conservatory Agil Melikov, Honored first teacher Imran Sabirov addressed the event.

The next meeting will take place this month.

The International Mugham Center of Azerbaijan is a center of Azerbaijani arts and music aiming to promote, preserve and popularize the specific genre of Azerbaijani music, mugham. Located in Baku Boulevard, center was built on initiative of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Center implements various projects directed to the propaganda of national music: "Aşıq musiqisi axşamları" (Evenings of ashug music), "Sirlər xəzinəsi" (Treasury of Secrets), "Unudulmayanlar" (Unforgettable), "Etnik musiqi inciləri" (Pearls of ethnic music, "Muğam axşamları" (Evenings of mugham music), "Muğamat var olan yerdə" (Where mugham lives), "Yeni nəsil dəvət edir" (New generation invites), etc.

