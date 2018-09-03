By Laman Ismayilova

Yosuke Irie, a renowned Japanese shakuhachi player will perform in Azerbaijan's capital city. The concert will take place at the International Mugham Center in Baku on September 14.

The musician will delight Baku audience with incredible Japanese traditional music and his own works.

The concert will feature music pieces "Rune Destiny", "Nesting Crane", "Phenomenon of the Earth", "God of Samurai" and other works.

The entrance to the concert is free of charge.

Yosuke Irie has so far performed in more than thirty countries, promoting Japan's rich culture.

Irie’s musical style combines traditional and modern playing techniques, creating wonderful sound.

Shakuhachi is traditional Japanese bamboo flute. It was originally introduced from China into Japan in the 6th century and underwent a resurgence in the early Edo period.

The oldest shakuhachi in Japan is currently stored in Shōsō-in, Nara.

