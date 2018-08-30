By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani painter Ramina Saadatkhan will participate in a modern art exhibition in the Republic of Korea.

The exhibition will take place on September 14-18 bringing together artists from all over the world.

Saadatkhan paints in the genre of neo-expressionism.

In 2000 she graduated from the Azerbaijan State College Of Art Named After Azim Azimzadeh. Then Ramina graduated from the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts in 2005.

Since 2002, she is a member of the young artists at the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan.

Her first personal exhibition was held in Baku in 1999.

Saadatkhan has already showcased her works at numerous international exhibitions, including at the Louvre. Her paintings are stored in private collections in Russia, Italy, Holland.

