By Laman Ismayilova

Italian singer and composer Al Bano will perform at the opening ceremony of the World Judo Championship to be held in Baku on September 20-27.

The world-renown musician will perform at the opening ceremony, which will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena on September 20.

The famous pop singer will arrive in Azerbaijan at the invitation of the International Judo Federation (IJF). The tournament will bring together 784 judokas from 129 countries.

Tickets for competitions can be purchased at ASAN Service Centers and all the ticket offices of the city.

The cost of tickets in accordance with the category is 1 manat ($0.58) and 5 manats ($2.94); VIP-places - 25 manats ($14); 2 manats ($ 1.17) and 10 manats ($5.89) for the final stage, 50 manats ($29) for VIP-places.

Albano Carrisi, better known as Al Bano, is an Italian recording artist, actor, and winemaker.

He made his debut in 1966 both as a singer, at the Festival delle Rose, and on television. The pop singer won the Disco per l'Estate, an Italian song contest, with "Pensando a te" in 1968.

Al Bano recorded some major hits such as "La siepe" and "Nel sole" at that time. "Nel sole" sold 600,000 copies in Italy within three months of release in 1967, and eventually over one million copies, and was awarded a gold disc in July 1968.

Al Bano still tours all over the world. He is a constant on Italian television and has a large number of fans who follow his career very closely.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz