By Laman Ismayilova

The brightest representatives of the artistic world of Azerbaijan continue to share their impressions of French films screened at the Landmark's outdoor terrace as part of "Mon cinema français" project.

The film director Teymur Hajiyev will present the film by Jean-Pierre Melville "The Red Circle" on August 31.

Melville "The Red Circle" is a 1970 Franco-Italian crime film set mostly in Paris. It was directed by Jean-Pierre Melville and stars Alain Delon, Andre Bourvil, Gian Maria Volontè and Yves Montand.

The film is known for its climactic heist sequence which is about half an hour in length and without any dialogue.

The film screening starts at 19:30.

"Mon cinema français" project is co-organized by the French Embassy in Azerbaijan, the French Institute and Landmark Hotel Baku.

Famous philosopher, audiovisual artist Teymur Daimi will attend the screening of the film by Leos Carax" Holy Motors" on September 7.

The film by Louis Malle "Lacombe Lucien" will be showcased on September 14. Azerbaijani architect, designer, art critic Elchin Aliyev will attend the film screening.

Acclaimed national film director Ilgar Safat will present film lovers the film by Robert Bresson "Money" on September 21.

Famous national actor and movie director Bahram Bagirzade will surprise the audience with the film by Francis Veber "The Toy" on September 28.

Azerbaijani film lover have a chance to see some of the greatest French films with English subtitles for free.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz