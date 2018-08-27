By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Peace and friendship in the dreams of artists" will be open at the Iranian Cultural Center on August 28.

The exhibition will be held jointly by the Azerbaijani Artists Union and the Cultural Center of the Iranian Embassy in Baku, Azertag reported.

More than 150 artworks will be exhibited as part of the event. The exhibition will feature professional and amateur artists, as well as the masters of decorative applied art.

Azerbaijani and Iranian peoples have common cultural and religious traditions.

Two countries successfully cooperate in many areas, including agriculture, transport, tourism, industry and other spheres.

The Days of Iranian Culture was held in Baku on June 27 - July 1, 2018.

The concerts with participation of Iranian figures of arts, exhibitions, screening films and theatrical performances were organized as part of the event.

The Days of Iranian and Azerbaijani cultures in 2010, 2011, 2017 also kicked off with a great success.

