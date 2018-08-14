By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of two young national artists - Ramil Ahmadov and Behbud Jafarguliyev was held in Cappadocia, Turkey.

The event timed to the 100th Anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was attened by the mayors of Turkey, heads of NGOs and mass media, chairpersons of the organization, intellectuals and local residents.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva stressed the talent of young artists. She noted that these two talented young people once again prove that people with physical disabilities are not left behind in the society, but rather striving to realize their dream and desires.

Artists and family members expressed their gratitude to the exhibition organizers and participants for their support.

On May 28, 1918, Azerbaijan declared its independence establishing the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which became the first secular parliamentary democracy in the Muslim World and recognized by other democratic nations, including the United States of America.

During the short period of independence Azerbaijan granted all people the rights to vote regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, and religion, becoming the first Muslim nation to give women equal political rights with men, an accomplishment preceding the United States. Azerbaijan’s independence was interrupted in 1920, when it was invaded by Bolshevists, and forcefully incorporated into the USSR in 1922 to restore its independence only in 1991.

