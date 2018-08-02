By Laman Ismayilova

Music Festival "Caspian Sea 2018" is underway at the White City Boulevard.

The event was organized jointly by the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Public Association of Youth Movement "Javan".

A concert of Ahmedowsky trio was held as part of the festival. The musicians enthusiastically performed and mesmerized the audience.

The concert was astonishingly performed.

Everyone who enjoys listening to music can enjoy the music festival until September 1. The concerts take place every Saturday (20:00-23:00).

At the festival area, participants are provided with a picnic, a variety of games and competitions. Entrance to the festival is free.

Ahmedowsky trio was founded in 2016 June by Babek Ahmedowsky. It includes Babek Ahmedowsky ( bandleader, guitar, synth), Khudayat Ahmad (drum, percussion) and Muhammad Latifli (bass, synth).

The Trio has peculiar sound consisting of neo funk, ambient/mugham jazz genres. In April 2017 Ahmedowsky Trio has released its EP debut album “Sketches of Vagif”. The album is dedicated to Azerbaijan's legendary jazzman Vagif Mustafazadeh. Furthermore trio has participated at “I am Jazzman” competition held in Baku and currently performs at concerts and festivals.

Ahmedowsky Trio has signed a contract with American label "101 Moon Ave" for releasing the new 2018 album. The trio won prize at Bakool Art Festival and "I Am Jazzman" Competition, organized within Baku Jazz Festival.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

