An exhibition of Margarita Karimova-Sokolova "Orient trifft Okzident" (East meets West) opened at Galerie-Art Kafe am Kölner Dom in Cologne, Germany.

Through the artist's chosen works the guests could make a kind of journey - the shortest way from Germany to Azerbaijan, because art always brings peoples and countries together, Trend Life reported.

The theme of the central triptych was the Silk Road, which transfers you from China through Azerbaijan, a cradle of the Zoroastrianism, and ends in Europe with colorful Venetian carnival featuring mysterious masks and symbols that found their culmination in the mysterious "Pilgrims", inspired by the immortal words of poet Iosif Brodsky.

The interdependence of Western and Eastern cultures in the context of the formation of a universal culture is the main philosophical meaning of the exposition.

The artist calls to analyze the boundaries of the Western and Eastern civilizations, the features of philosophical concepts, views on the individual from the standpoint of the harmony of relationships in the modern world. It is about the fundamental foundations of human existence, the preservation of spiritual values ​​based on the centuries-old traditions of mankind. Although these cultures are different, on the other hand, they complement each other, form a common world culture in which various values ​​and mentality are peacefully and these two cultural areas - the East and the West - are harmoniously connected.

Margarita Karimova-Sokolova was born in Baku. Her great-grandfather was a famous Russian artist Ivan Ivanovich Sokolov. She studied at the art and graphic faculty of the Kuban University and the Academy of Arts. Repina (St. Petersburg). The artist taught at the Art Studio in Baku.

Margarita is a Member of Azerbaijan Union of Artists and the USSR (since 1969). She is also a member of UNESCO International Federation of Artists, member of the International Art Fund of the Russian Academy of Arts, Vice-President of the International Foundation for Aesthetic Development, member of the International Association of Artists.

Since 1965, Margarita has participated in exhibitions of Soviet and Azerbaijani artists in various cities of the USSR, Algeria, Germany, USA, France, Cuba, Austria, Poland, and Bulgaria.

In 1994-1995, she lived and worked in the USA (Philadelphia, New York, Chicago). Since 1995 she lives in the city of Cologne (Germany). Her exhibitions were held with great success in many countries.

