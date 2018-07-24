By Laman Ismayilova

Russian and Azerbaijani singers will perform at an event organized in Baku by Russian TV channel MUZ TV.

A large open-air disco will be held in Heydar Aliyev Center on July 28 as part of international music festival "Zhara-2018".

The audience will be presented a rich concert program with the participation of the best artists of Russian and Azerbaijani pop.

The party will begin at 18:00 with the tracks of DJ Shock. Admission is free.

The already traditional festival "Zhara" (Heat) will be held this year from July 26 to 29 in the tourist complex Sea Breeze.

Zhara is a joint project of Azerbaijani singer Emin Agalarov, honored artist of the Russian Federation Grigory Leps and founder of the Russian radio award "Golden gramophone", Sergey Kozhevnikov.

Pop stars from Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine, Italy, America and other countries will take part in the festival.

Grigory Leps, Egor Creed, Dima Bilan, Alexeyev, Julia Kovalchuk, Alexey Chumakov, Glukoza, Alexander Panayotov, Klava Kola, Sergei Lazarev, Anna Sedokova, Misha Marvin, Nyusha, Gradusi and many other singer will open the festival.

The next day will mark the anniversary evenings of Leonid Agutin, Vladimir Presnyakov and Valeria. Famous singers Angelica Varum, Natalia Podolskaya, Christina Orbakaite, Stas Piekha, Irina Dubtsova, Slava, Natalie and others are also expected to perform.

A concert of Russian rock band "Leningrad" scheduled for July 28. Lolita, Irina Dubtsova, GeeGun, Monatik, Loboda, Alexander Panayotov, Marie Kraimberi, Timur Rodriguez, Banderos, A-Studio and others will delight music lovers.

Creative evenings of Valery Meladze and Lubov Uspenskaya will be held the final day of the festival.

Together with them Diana Arbenina, Grigory Leps, Albina Dzhanabaeva, Emin Agalarov, Danil Buranov, Loboda, Ani Lorak and others will appear on the stage.

---

