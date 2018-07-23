By Laman Ismayilova

FlamencoLive collective will perform at the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater on November 3.

The shows by FlamencoLive artists will bring you into the world of unforgettable emotions and incendiary flamenco rhythms.



Flamenco Live is an hour and a half of live Spanish music and flamenco.

It is a unique art project combining professional international artists performing Spanish flamenco.

The team included the best dancers, guitarists, cantors (vocalists) and percussionists who dedicate their lives to what is called "puroflamenco" - a pure true flamenco in all its diversity. All participants of the team are multiple laureates of international competitions, including such as "VivaEspaña", "Golden Duet", etc. Leading dancer of the band is ElTebi, participant of the Russian "Minute of Glory" project.

He is the only Russian dancer who performed on the stages of Spanish theaters and "tablao", among which - the famous "CasaPatas" in Madrid.

For the most sophisticated spectators, the artists of the Spanish National Dance Theater "FlamencoLive" prepared a new unique program "The Legend of Romeo and Juliet" in the style of flamenco.

This is a completely new, unexpected treatment of the famous Shakespearean tragedy, where the legendary love story is told through Spanish dance.

