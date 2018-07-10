By Laman Ismayilova

"From Regions to Regions" art festival, held by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism is underway.

The art festival has kiced off in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The main goal of the project is to promote the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, which has rich traditions of statehood, demonstrate the cultural potential of the regions, and strengthen interregional exchange.

The festival in the summer will provide an opportunity for foreign guests, as well as local residents, to visually familiarize themselves with the cultural life of the regions.

A series of events within the framework of the festival were held in the front-line zone - Goradiz city of Fizuli region and in Guzanli village of Agdam region.

The events were organized in the Mugam Center in the city of Horadiz and in the park named after Heydar Aliyev in the village of Guzanli.

Within the framework of the festival, fifteen regional cultural administrations of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, reflecting the cultural heritage of cities and regions presented artworks, souvenirs, handicrafts, as well as colorful concert program with the participation of art masters and folklore groups from various cities and regions.

The festival covers 15 cities and regions of the country. Earlier the festival was held in Masalli, Lankaran, Salyan and Sabirabad.

In 2015 and 2016, another art project "From regions to the capital" was held in Baku.

A series of event dedicated to Khachmaz, Masalli, Gabala, Guba, Sheki, Gadabay, Ismayilli, Shamkir and other regions were held in Azerbaijan's capital to showcase rich cultural heritage of these regions.

