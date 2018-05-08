By Laman Ismayilova

The capital's White Gallery will host an exhibition "From the Beginning to the End" on May 18-25.

Young national artists Orhan Garayev, Bahruz Kengerli and Imran Mehdiyev will present their works created especially for the exhibition, Day.Az reported.

The theme of exhibition arises many questions: Where are we going? To the logical end? Or are we at the beginning of the path? Do we draw something new while going through our only and last path? In truth, no one knows how many years our civilization exists and everything that we came to (evolved), perhaps was already before us. Fairy tales, legends, mythology, history, religion, space exploration - is it a fiction? Did they show us everything or just slightly opened the curtain, are we alone here?

Each artist is distinguished by his own style, developed over many years of work. Kengerli, Mehdiyev and Garayev are participants of many exhibitions and festivals, both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

The exhibition will open at 19:00. Admission is free.

White Gallery & Art school was established in 2017. The gallery is located in the White City. The three-storey gallery with a total area of 460 square meters consists of an exhibition hall and a workshop.

Art organization holds not only various presentations, but also meetings with artists, evenings and other cultural events.

Address: Baku H. Rustamov street, 23 (White City)

Opening hours of the gallery: Tuesday - Friday: 10: 00 - 18: 00; Saturday - Sunday: 12: 00 - 14:00.

